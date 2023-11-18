Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 18, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 18, 2023.

633 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,558 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Yesterday, the russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, using the russian "shahed drones. Ukrainain air defense destroyed 9 drones. On the night of November 18, the invaders again attacked our country with attack drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 29 out of 38 enemy "martyrs".



During the past 24 hours, 67 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 37 air strikes, carried out 41 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under russian airstrikes: Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhane in the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Tyaginka in the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka areas of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 4 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults north of Serebryanka, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Vasyukivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the occupiers near Keramik, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and south of Tonenkoy of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed 23 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out assaults south of Vodyanyi, Donetsk region, without success.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Robotynoye and west of Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region, where our defenders repulsed 3 attacks.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Marine units, together with other components of the Defense Forces, continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, where 12 enemy attacks were repelled last day. Our defenders are entrenched on the occupied borders and inflict fire damage on the occupants.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 2 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



The units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 artillery means, an anti-aircraft defense device, a control post and an enemy ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 620 occupiers, 7 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 17 operational-tactical UAVs, 14 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 620 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

