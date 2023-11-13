Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 13, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 13, 2023.

628 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,553 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 69 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 missile and 34 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The Russian occupiers also launched another rocket attack on civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.



The following Ukrainain settlements have been hit by russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Siversk, Avdiivka, Severne, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Novoberislav, Tyaginka, Ivanivka of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Novoyehorivka of the Luhansk region, where our soldiers repelled4 attacks.



In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Dubovo-Vasylivka, east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" air defense system in the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aviation, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy southeast of Novokalynovy, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severny of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. In total, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks on this direction.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks by invaders in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" fire brigade in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.



Units of missile troops hit 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: