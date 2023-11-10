Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 10, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 10, 2023.

625 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,551 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 69 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 26 air strikes, launched 62 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



On the night of November 10, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with shahed drones and guided air missiles.



In total, the Russian occupiers used six shahed drones, one Kh-31 guided air missile and one Kh-59 guided air missile.



The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed five shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Kyiv regions.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainain settlements by airstrikes: Kurylivka, Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Siversk, Petropavlivka, Stepove, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Pavlivka of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 125 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out assaults near Stelmakhivka and Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region, without success.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled about 10 attacks by the occupiers in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the invaders. The enemy carried out assaults southeast of Novokalynovy, Avdiivka, and Pervomaisky in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed more than 25 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolotya Niva and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Verbovoy and Robotyny regions of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 control points, 4 artillery pieces and the enemy's radio-electronic intelligence station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 800 russian occupiers, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 2 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 23 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

