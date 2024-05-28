Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 29, 2024.

825 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,747 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 20:00 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the evening, the Russian occupying forces increased the intensity of attacks almost along the entire front line. The number of combat clashes has increased to 108. At present, fighting is still going on in 18 areas. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces hold back the onslaught and resolutely repulse the invaders.



In the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions six times since the beginning of the day. Two enemy assaults continue in the Vovchansk area. The aggressor does not stop using guided aerial bombs, enemy aircraft make deadly launches from the territory of the Russian Federation without entering the airspace of Ukraine. Four more KABs were launched in Vovchansk and three in Bugaivka from the direction of Shebekino. Mala Danylivka was hit twice by anti-aircraft guns from the direction of Bilhorod.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times. 17 ended unsuccessfully for the enemy, two assaults are still ongoing near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.



The losses of the enemy since the beginning of the day in this direction are: 35 people, one artillery system was destroyed, one tank, enemy vehicles and an artillery system were damaged.



Ukrainian defenders repelled all 16 attacks of the Russian invaders in the Lyman direction. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Siversky direction, the enemy is active in the area of ​​Bilogorivka. The number of combat operations here has increased to eight. Defenders of Ukraine have repelled 7 enemy attacks so far, one more is ongoing. The situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve his tactical position six times. All enemy attempts to advance by units of the Defense Forces were successfully repelled. In Druzhkivka, the terrorists dropped one KAB.



10 out of 25 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been nine combat clashes in the Kurakhiv direction. Eight have been repelled, one is still in progress.



In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to push our units in the Staromayorsky area. Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders, one is still ongoing. The defense forces are in control of the situation.



Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has been stubbornly trying to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. In total, 10 combat clashes were recorded here. Another battle continues in the area of ​​Oleshkivski Pisky.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational information as of 16:30 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian invaders. Currently, the number of combat clashes has increased to 76. The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest along the entire front line. Ukrainian soldiers inflict losses on the invaders and respond harshly to their attempts to advance.



In the Kharkiv direction, two combat clashes are ongoing in the area of ​​the settlement of Liptsi. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Vovchansk with KABs. Six bombs have been dropped by the enemy on this city since the beginning of the current day. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defenses and actively resisting the invaders.



There were 14 clashes in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Nevsky districts.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders cut off eight out of 10 enemy attacks in the Torsky and Serebryansky forest areas. Loss of positions is not allowed. Two military clashes are taking place near the settlement of Terna.



Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces repulsed 14 clashes, six are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Progress. The enemy hit Yevgenivka with two anti-aircraft missiles, and in addition to two anti-aircraft missiles, the enemy hit Novoselivka Persha with unguided air missiles.



The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in the Kurakhiv direction. The aggressor dropped four anti-aircraft missiles on Elizavetivka, three on Yevhenivka. Four combat clashes took place in this direction since the beginning of the day. One is still ongoing near Vodyanyi.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy continues to attack in the Staromayorsky area. Three attacks by the occupiers were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation.



In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, seven attempts by the enemy to dislodge our units in the Krynok area have already failed. One combat encounter is still ongoing.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational information as of 14:00 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The enemy continues offensive actions. The greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansk directions. Units of the Defense Forces courageously resist the onslaught of the invaders and respond harshly to their attempts to advance.



The Russian aggressors continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. In particular, the enemy fired in the direction of Pokrovka, Iskrivshchyna, Baranivka, and Velika Pysarivka.



Since the beginning of the current day, 64 combat clashes have taken place.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is attacking with the use of guided aerial bombs. The number of clashes has increased to four since the beginning of the day. Currently, fighting continues in the Liptsi district, where the occupiers used seven anti-aircraft guns, and Staritsa. The aggressor dropped four more KABs on Neskuchne.



The intensity of the assault actions of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk direction increased. 12 times the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Tverdokhlibovo. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in Petropavlivka, Stepovoy, Novoyehorivka and Nevsky districts.



Since the beginning of the day, eight offensive actions of the enemy have been recorded in the Lyman direction, seven of which were successfully repelled by our defenders. Loss of positions is not allowed. A battle is going on near Torsky.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are trying to storm with the support of aviation. Unguided air missiles are actively used in the area of ​​the settlement of Severny. Units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks. One is still ongoing.



The enemy is especially active today in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, the intensity of the fighting increased almost twice. Currently, 15 clashes have been recorded. Five of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy and Progres. The occupiers shelled Kostyantynivka with unguided aerial missiles.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Staromayorsky and Rozdolny districts. The defense forces are in control of the situation.



There are currently three skirmishes in the Orihiv direction. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops near Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaki.



In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, the Russian aggressor tried seven times to suppress units of the Defense Forces near Olhivka and Nova Tyaginka.

Attacked using five KABs. There was no success. The battle near Krynyk continues.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



Our soldiers continue to repulse the invaders, cut off their attempts to break through our defense line and inflict maximum losses.

Operational information as of 12:00 a.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 115 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with two missile strikes using three missiles, 61 airstrikes using 93 anti-aircraft missiles, 1,050 kamikaze drone strikes, more than four thousand strikes from various types of weapons, including 138 from rocket salvo systems.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit 24 personnel concentration areas and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.



As a result, the total losses of the invaders last day amounted to about one and a half thousand people. Also, the enemy lost 21 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 15 operational-tactical BpLA, 46 vehicles and four units of special equipment.



On the night of May 28, 2024, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with three attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).



Air Force units successfully shot down russian drones in the Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.



Ukrainian soldiers resolutely hold their positions, in some places they take active measures of fire influence and destroy the invaders.



Already today, since the beginning of the day, 45 combat clashes have taken place. The occupiers carried out seven airstrikes with the use of nine air defense systems, 656 attacks on the positions of our troops from various types of weapons. Also, Russian terrorists used 43 kamikaze drones for strikes.



Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have not carried out assaults in the Kharkiv direction. Units of our troops are strengthening the defense and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control.



According to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 250 people in this direction, 54 of them irretrievably. The occupiers' tank, two artillery systems, five cars and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, seven clashes have already taken place in the Kupyansk direction. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske settlements, six attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy. Another combat clash in the Nevsky district continues.



In the Lyman direction, five enemy attacks are currently underway in the Terna, Torske, and Bilogorivka settlements. Our defenders successfully repelled one assault each in the area of ​​Torskyi and Bilogorivka. Loss of positions is not allowed.



The enemy is also trying to be active in the Siversky direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack and four more are ongoing. The situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried to improve the tactical position four times. Assault operations are carried out near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Three enemy attempts to advance were successfully repelled by units of the defense forces. At the moment, a military clash is ongoing in the Andriyivka area. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.



As in the previous day, the most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. There are now eight military clashes going on there. At this time, seven attacks were repelled near Novooleksandrivka, Progres and Novoselivka the first. Defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation in this direction.



Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have suffered losses of 100 people. Nine enemy armored fighting vehicles and two cars were destroyed.



According to updated data, the Russian aggressor lost 369 people in the Pokrovsky direction over the past day. An enemy tank, 10 armored fighting vehicles, four cars and three guns were also destroyed. In addition, six armored fighting vehicles, three cars and guns each were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, one attack near Kostyantynivka has already been repulsed. The battle continues in the Vodyanny district. The enemy is trying to push our defenders out of their positions with intense fire. The units of the Defense Forces, in turn, are making maximum efforts to stabilize the situation.



Since the beginning of the day in the Vremivsk direction, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Rozdolny region. The situation is under control.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers away from Krynyk.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,460 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 28, 2024

