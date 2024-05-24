Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 24, 2024.

821 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,744 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. May 24, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

113 combat clashes took place during the day.



According to detailed information, last day the enemy launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 57 airstrikes using 97 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 987 kamikaze drone strikes, of which 978 were by fpv. The occupiers also fired more than 4,000 rounds. from various types of weapons, including 147 - using rocket salvo systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 personnel concentration areas, a communication hub, as well as the enemy's EW station.



As a result, last day the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1240 people killed and wounded. Also, the enemy lost 13 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, one Su-25 aircraft, 10 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Tavriy, Donetsk and Slobozhansk operational areas with the aim of disrupting the plans of the occupiers to advance in the Donetsk, Luhansk and part of the Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions and, thanks to skillful actions, destroy the invader, in some places they counterattack.



Since the beginning of the current day, 37 military clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out 494 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 10 from anti-aircraft guns. The enemy made one air strike using a guided air bomb. The Russian invaders also used 13 kamikaze drones for their baseless aggression.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian aggressor tried three times to storm the positions of our troops. The defense forces repelled the attack in the direction of the settlement of Liptsi. Fighting continues in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk. The situation is under control, losses of positions are not allowed. At the same time, our units continue measures to strengthen defense stability.



Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 137 people, of which 31 were irretrievably lost, and 23 units of weapons and military equipment. One enemy tank, two guns, one anti-aircraft missile, an anti-aircraft missile, two cars, five units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, one BBM, six guns, and two enemy cars were damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been ten combat clashes in the Kupyansk direction. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack by Russian invaders in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Fighting continues in Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevsky, and Druzhelyubivka districts. The enemy has partial success near Ivanivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.



Yesterday, the occupiers lost 353 people (117 of them irretrievably) and 81 units of anti-personnel weapons in the Kupyansk direction. In particular, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two cars, and 68 BpLA were destroyed. A tank, two BBMs, three guns, and two cars were damaged. A dugout and five ammunition warehouses also flew into the air.



In the Lyman direction, the repulse of attempts by the Russian invaders to advance in the Serebryansk Forest continues.



On the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulse an enemy attack in the area of Spirny. Loss of positions was not allowed, the situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, from the beginning of the day, our units stood in the way of the enemy's attack in the direction of Klishchiivka. The enemy had no success.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is under control. The intensity of hostilities decreased today, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions at this time.



Over the past day, the enemy lost a total of 263 people here. Also yesterday, our soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, one car and one anti-aircraft missile each. One tank and two enemy armored combat vehicles were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled three attacks by the occupiers. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the Krasnohorivka area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



In the Orykhiv direction, the attack of the Russian invaders near Novodanilivka was stopped.



In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynok area. At the same time, our soldiers are conducting measures to strengthen defensive lines.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

Operational information as of 13:00 a.m. May 24, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, the greatest enemy activity has been observed in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions. Ukrainian soldiers respond harshly to the assault actions of the invaders, destroy the enemy, improve their tactical position in some areas, in particular in the Dnieper direction on the left bank of the Dnieper.



Currently, the total number of combat encounters has exceeded 50.

The Russian occupiers conducted seven assaults in the Kharkiv direction. They were pushed back near the settlements of Hlyboke and Liptsi. Ukrainian soldiers fight back and continue to repulse four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk district. The enemy's aircraft dropped two guided aerial bombs on this settlement twice. Russian terrorists hit Staritsa with another KAB.



It is the hottest today in the Kupyansk direction. Enemy assaults were repulsed near Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Kolomiychikha, Druzhelyubivka, Novovodyanyi, Kovalivka, Novoyehorivka, and Nevsky. In total, 17 combat clashes took place here. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical position - in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry and Terni.



In the Siversky direction, two combat clashes are ongoing in the areas of Spirny and Bilogorivka.



Once, the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Klishchiivka. Unsuccessfully.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the russian enemy renewed a high intensity of attacks. So, at this time, three combat clashes are taking place near Novoselivka Persha, one more - in the Kalinovoy district.

Assault actions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Sokil, and Umanske were repulsed. In total, 10 battles have already taken place. The russian aggressor hit Zhelannoy with a KAB.

Eight times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the direction of Kurakhivka, in particular in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. The battle continues near the village of Kostyantynivka.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb in the area of the village of Staromayorske. This is one of those directions where our units manage to improve the stability of the defense.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers hit Novoandriivka with KAB and carried out one assault on Novodanilivka. The invaders received a decent repulse and left.



In the Dnieper direction, the number of combat clashes increased to three. At the same time, two assault actions are the work of our units.



In the rest of the directions, the situation remains stable.



The border settlements of Bleshnya in Chernihiv region, Bachivsk, Hyrine, Pavlivka and Zapsilya in Sumy Oblast were under the fire of Russian artillery.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. May 24, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The total number of combat engagements as of now is 73. During today's day, the enemy significantly intensified in the Kramatorsk direction.



In the Kharkiv direction, in the border lane, the Russian occupiers carried out assaults from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhi. Two more combat clashes continue in Vovchansk. And the total number of fights in the direction is currently 11.



In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy's offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor loses a lot. In total, 18 battles have already taken place today. During the day, 56 occupiers killed and wounded were neutralized here. A Russian tank and self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were hit. Six combat engagements are ongoing.



In the Lyman direction, the occupiers conducted another unsuccessful assault, the third in a day.



In the Siversk direction, Russian aviation hit the city of Siversk, Donetsk region, with three guided air bombs.



Immediately, the number of assault actions of the aggressor in the Kramatorsk direction increased to 12. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Klishchiivka, Novyy micro-district near Chasiv Yar, as well as Andriivka, where the fighting continues. In the North, the enemy used unguided air missiles.



Three combat clashes are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction. There are already 12 of them since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control, Ukrainian soldiers are giving a decent rebuff to the invaders. The enemy is concentrating its assaults in particular on Novoselivka, supporting the offensive by air. Seven anti-aircraft missile defense systems were deployed in this settlement, and two more such airstrikes were carried out in Vozdvizhenka.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of combat clashes did not change. Russian terrorists launched two anti-aircraft missiles at the Vodiane and Kostyantynivka settlements.



There were five clashes in the Dnieper direction. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnieper continues.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



Ukrainian troops inflict fire damage on the enemy, take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense. Our aviation and strike drone systems are also working.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: