Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 11, 2024.

808 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,732 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place.



In general, the enemy launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes, carried out more than 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Bilopillya, Kostyantynivka, Sadky of the Sumy region; Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Verkhnokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalinove, Umanske, Bogoyavlenka of the Donetsk region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



In the Slobazhansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynikove, Lukyantsi, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Pletenivka of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, 18 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Vyimka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka settlements, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 3 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and Robotyny district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck the control post, fuel and lubricant warehouse, anti-aircraft missile complex, radar station and 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,320 people last day. The enemy also lost 15 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 42 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, one missile, 64 cars and 9 units of special equipment.

