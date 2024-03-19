Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 19, 2024.

755 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,679 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 110 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



During the past day, air strikes by the Russian invaders hit the following settlements in Ukraine: Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Ponomarenki of the Sumy region; Rozdolivka, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromayorske, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region.



120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian occupiers.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of populated areas: Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 9 times in the areas of populated areas: Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 3 assaults on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



The units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 1 means of air defense of the enemy.



During the last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 840 Russian invaders, 10 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft defense device, 10 operational-tactical drones, 50 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

