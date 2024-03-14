Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 14, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 14, 2024.

During the past 24 hours, 79 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 93 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using 36 drones of the "Shahed" type. 22 of these attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Vilne, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka of the Sumy region; Vovchansk, Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Predtechine, Chasiv Yar, New York, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Maksimilianivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Maksimivka, Neskuchne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka and Verkhnokamianske of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, units of the defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of: Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 29 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, west of Verbovoy and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa", in the Kherson direction, the Russian invaders are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the Russian invaders here carried out two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where the enemy's personnel were concentrated.



Also, the air defense of Ukraine destroyed one missile.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 970 Russian invaders, 5 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 15 operational-tactical drones, a cruise missile, 27 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 970 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 14, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: