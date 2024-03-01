Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 1, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 1, 2024.

737 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,661 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 83 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 3 missile and 91 air strikes, carried out 142 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, a church, and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Information about the attack is being clarified.



During the past day, russian occupiers hit by airstrikes in the following settlements of Ukraine: Bologhivka, Mitrofanivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Virolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, Novoyehorivka, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Sukha Balka, Zhelanne, Solovyovka, Semenivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Yurkivka of the Zaporizhzhya region.



In addition, more than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Terna, Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Russian invaders tried 30 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 1 enemy attack in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Units of the missile forces damaged three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three BM-21 "Grad" salvo rocket systems, two artillery units, two control points, an ammunition depot, and the enemy's means of radio-electronic warfare.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 920 Russian invaders, 17 tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 air defense device, 3 planes, 26 operational-tactical level drones, 54 cars and 10 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

