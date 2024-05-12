Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 12, 2024.

809 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,733 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the day, 155 combat clashes were recorded.



In total, the russian forces carried out 13 missile and 118 air strikes, carried out 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



In the Siverskyi operational area, in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the city of Sumy.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukyantsi, Gatishche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk, Bugruvatka of the Kharkiv region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vilcha, Liptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnikove, Hlyboke, Shiroke, Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoehorivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdohlibove and Serhiyivka settlements of Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryansk forestry settlements of the Luhansk region and in the Novosadove, Terny of the Donetsk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Viymka, Rozlovka of the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Novy Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Kurdyumivka, Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Toretsk direction. However, he carried out airstrikes in the areas of Severnye and New York settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Kalynov, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Progress, Novogrodivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Solodke, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 10 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Vremivsk, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Urozhaine, Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region. He also carried out an airstrike in the area of Storozheve settlement of Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhzhya region.



In the Dnipro direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka of the Kherson region.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



According to detailed information, during the day, Air Defense Forces aviation and units of missile forces struck 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 artillery units, 2 radar stations and 9 enemy personnel concentration areas.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,280 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

