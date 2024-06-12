Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 12, 2024.

840 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,763 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 12, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

On the night of June 12, 2024, the occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as attack UAVs. A total of 30 means of air attack:



4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area – Saratov region (Russian Federation);



1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile (from TOT of Crimea);



1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region (Russian Federation);



24 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch area - Yeisk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Our air defense forces shot down 29 air targets: 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile; 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles; 24 shock UAVs of the "Shahed" type.



During the past day, 98 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, last day the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, carried out 59 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 98 anti-aircraft missiles) and about 4,000 shots (112 of them from rocket salvo fire systems).



Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile forces and artillery struck 20 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 980 people last day. The enemy also lost nine tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 19 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, two missiles, 60 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

Already today, 40 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out one missile strike, five airstrikes, knocking out eight anti-aircraft missiles, and 623 shelling of our troops' positions. Also, the enemy used 68 kamikaze drones for strikes.



Attempts by the invaders to attack Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction continue. Since the beginning of the day, fighting has been going on in the area of ​​the city. The situation is under control.



In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor's attempt to attack in the Petropavlivka area failed. The situation is tense near Myasozharivka, where the battle is currently ongoing.



According to detailed information, the enemy's losses in the Kupyansk direction last day amounted to: 86 soldiers killed and wounded, seven vehicles destroyed. In addition, four guns and three cars were damaged.



In the Lyman direction, fighting is taking place in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, and Serebryansk forestry. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



Yesterday, the enemy lost 141 people, one tank and two cars in this direction.



In the Siversky direction, the situation is tense near Spirny and Rozdolivka, where 11 skirmishes have already taken place since the beginning of the day, two of them were repulsed without success for the enemy, nine are still ongoing.



During the past day, the enemy lost 64 people in the Kramatorsk direction, 25 of them irretrievably. Our defenders destroyed a tank and three cars, damaged nine guns and two Russian vehicles.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers are making attempts to advance in the districts of Kalinovoy, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovsk. Today, 10 attacks on our positions have already taken place, three of which have been successfully repelled. Fighting continues.



Last day, the enemy lost 235 people in the Pokrovsky direction. Two BBMs, three guns and three cars were destroyed. One armored combat vehicle, five guns, two cars and the ground control station of the UAV were also damaged.



The aggressor continues to put pressure on our positions in the Kurakhiv direction, in the districts of Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka. The situation is under control, the fighting continues.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy failed twice in their attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Mala Tokmachka area. Loss of positions is not allowed.



The occupiers did not carry out active actions in the rest of the directions.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 980 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

