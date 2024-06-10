Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 10, 2024.

838 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,761 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 10, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place.



In general, over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 94 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas (in particular, using 80 anti-aircraft missiles), used 33 kamikaze drones, 1411 FPV drones, carried out more than 4400 attacks, including 101 with the use of jet systems salvo fire.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit four places of accumulation of personnel and equipment, three anti-aircraft vehicles, two vehicles of missile forces and artillery, one radar and one warehouse with ammunition.



During the last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to more than 1,190 people. Also, the enemy lost 10 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 28 drones operational-tactical level, an anti-aircraft vehicle, one anti-aircraft missile, an airplane, a missile, 56 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 38 combat clashes have already taken place. The russian invaders carried out 11 airstrikes using 21 anti-aircraft missiles, struck 52 kamikaze drones, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 650 times.



The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Chernihiv and Sumy directions. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv direction. Performs regrouping of troops.



According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: 89 people killed and wounded, two armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, 13 vehicles and four units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, four cars and two units of special equipment were damaged.



The situation is tense in the Kupyansk direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven combat clashes in the districts of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany and Berestovo. Five enemy attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy. Two clashes continue near Stepova Novoselevka and Pishchany.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled seven attacks near Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Terni, Torsky, and Hryhorivka.



In the Siversky direction, three attempts by the Russian aggressor to approach our positions in the areas of Spirny, Ivano-Daryivka, and Verkhnyokamyansky failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been four skirmishes in the Pokrovsky direction. Two enemy attacks in the Novopokrovsky district were repulsed. Fighting continues in Yevhenivka and Novopokrovsky districts. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



In the Pokrovsky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy suffered losses during the past day: 269 occupiers were killed and wounded, two armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems and three cars were destroyed. A tank, an armored combat vehicle and two artillery systems were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the situation is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried ten times to break through our defense near Nevelskyi, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka. Nine enemy attacks were repulsed, the battle continues near Kostyantynivka.



In the Orihiv direction, the Russian aggressor made one unsuccessful attack near the village of Kopani.



In the Dnieper direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian invaders north of Krynok.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,190 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 10, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: