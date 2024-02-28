Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 28, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 28, 2024.

735 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,659 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 102 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 141 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At the end of last day, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 10 UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Chernatske, Chuykivka, Khrapivshchyna, Grabovske, Yunakivka, and Pustohorod of the Sumy region Bologhivka, Ivanivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Viymka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomaiske, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske and Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Youth of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in Terna and Rozdolivka settlements of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobeda of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 29 times to break through the defenses of our troops, and also repelled 4 more enemy attacks in the areas south of Vugledar, Staromayorsky and Urozhany of the Donetsk region.



In the Orihiv direction, defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Malynivka and Robotyne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of missile troops damaged 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery means, 1 air defense means and 2 radar stations of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,060 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 28, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: