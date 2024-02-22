Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 22, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 22, 2024.

729 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,653 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

the Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers against not only the military, but also civilian objects of our country.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 rocket and 113 air strikes, carried out 105 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 8 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The settlements of Milove, Vilkhuvatka, Hryhorivka, Kolodyazne, Mitrofanivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes of the russian occupiers; Makiivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Liman, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, New York, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Stepove, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Tonenka, Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk regions; Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky and Chornobayivka of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North", in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 3 offensive attempts in the Sinkivka and Tabaivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked our units 6 times in Terna and Viimka settlements in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut region, the defense forces repelled 2 attacks by russian invaders in the areas of Klishchiivka and Mayorsk settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoy, Lastochkiny, Severnoy, Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 14 times.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack south of the Golden Niva in the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks west of Verbove and in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa", in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made 4 attempts to storm the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 personnel concentration areas and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy. Also, the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of missile troops damaged 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricants, 3 control points, 8 artillery means and 1 radar station of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day in total were: 1160 Russian invaders, 7 tanks, 35 armored fighting vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 5 rocket salvo systems, 2 air defense systems, one aircraft, 36 operational-tactical drones, 63 vehicles and 8 units special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,160 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 22, 2024

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: