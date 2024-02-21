Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 21, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 21, 2024.

728 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,652 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 rocket and 125 air strikes, carried out 124 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Information about this attack is being clarified.



The following Ukrainian areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Grachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Glushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Sablukivka of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked our units 8 times near Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, and Terni, Vyimka of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Ivanovsky of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Severna, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Marinsky direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Georgiyivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers made 20 attempts to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy tried 7 times to improve his tactical position south of Prechistivka and Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold positions and repulse the assaults of the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful assault.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 personnel concentration areas and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Units of the missile forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 warehouse of fuel and lubricating materials, and 12 artillery means of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,130 soldiers in the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

