Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 2, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 2, 2024.

709 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,633 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 6 a.m. 02.02.2024 regarding the russian invasion

the russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, carries out missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers against not only the military, but also civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 63 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy made 2 missile strikes, one of which was a Kh-59 guided air missile on the civilian infrastructure of Mirnograd, Donetsk region.

Also, the occupiers carried out 85 airstrikes, launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings, a school and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the russian invaders struck another blow, using 25 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 11 enemy drones.



Russian occupiers hit the following settlements with airstrikes: Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Kolodyazne, Synkivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv Oblast; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Spirne, Sukha Balka, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretine Avdiivka, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Elizavetivka, Vugledar, Novodonetske, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivkav of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Novokairy, Red Lighthouse, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Krynyk of the Kherson Oblast.



More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Oblast.



On the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attack of the occupiers in the Terni district of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 6 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 11 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Niva, Donetsk Oblast.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack of the invaders in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian occupiers.



Units of the missile forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery units and the enemy's electronic warfare station.



Also, last day, the forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a missile boat of the 41st missile boat brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 830 Russian invaders, 9 tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 46 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 5 operational-tactical drones, 1 ship, 49 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Operational information as of 18.00 02.02.2024 regarding the russian invasion



The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, he does not give up his plans for the full occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, strikes, attacks both military and civilian objects. The enemy actively uses aviation and quadrocopters of the "FPV" type, conducts assaults with the support of armored vehicles.



The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.



55 combat clashes took place during the day. The enemy also carried out 50 airstrikes and fired 19 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

Residential private and multi-apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the Vilkhuvatka district of the Kharkiv Oblast. More than 30 settlements, including Senkivka, Progress, Zorya, Gremyach of the Chernihiv Oblast, were hit by artillery and mortar fire; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volodymyrivka, Grabovskoe, Popivka of the Sumy Oblast; Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Potikhonov, Kharkiv Oblast.



In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Kislivka, and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestovka of the Kharkiv Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 3 attacks in the Terni district of the Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops. The invaders shelled about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, among them Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repulsed 2 attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bogdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 19 attacks near Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Ocheretine settlements of the Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, the Okuans unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position 6 times. Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our soldiers repelled the enemy's attack south of the Golden Niva of the Donetsk Oblast. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks near Robotyne and to the west of Vervovoy in the Zaporizhia Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 settlements, including Levadne, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatka of the Zaporizhia Oblast, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, 6 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made. Kherson, Berislav, Ingulets of the Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kherson and Respublikanets settlements of the Kherson Oblast.



During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of missile troops struck 3 enemy ammunition depots.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 830 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 2, 2024

UKFL

