Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 14, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 14, 2024.

721 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,645 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 71 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 159 air strikes, carried out 162 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.



russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the fooln: Krugle of the Kharkiv region, Novoyehorivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Dolinka, Zhova Krucha, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynyk of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivsky, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and 4 more attacks near Nevelskyc of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the russian invaders near Georgiyivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 27 times to improve the tactical position.



The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks east of Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the russian occupiers do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control point, 3 areas where the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems are located.



Units of the missile forces struck 4 personnel concentration areas, 7 artillery units, 3 anti-aircraft defense units, 3 control points, 2 ammunition depots, and 1 means of radio-electronic warfare of the russian invaders.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 1,060 Russian invaders, 9 tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo systems, 4 air defense systems, 39 operational-tactical level drones, 39 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

