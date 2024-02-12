Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 12, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 12, 2024.

719 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,643 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



Over the past 24 hours, 100 combat clashes have taken place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 rocket and 110 air strikes, carried out 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 "Shahed-136/131" drones. 14 of them were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The following settlements came under the russian air strikes: Klishchiivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, Krynyk of the Kherson region.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Ivanivka and Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 18 attacks south of Tonenko and near Pervomaisky, Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 32 attacks were repelled.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack north of Priyutny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault operation.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



One Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, 2 control points, 1 artillery means, 2 ammunition warehouses of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 790 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

