Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 7, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 7, 2023.

652 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,577 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 91 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 80 air strikes, carried out 85 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, one Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Also, since the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupiers have once again attacked Ukraine, using 18 Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 15 drones.



The Russian occupiers hit the following settlements with airstrikes: Krasny Khutir of the Chernihiv Region; Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Stupochki, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Tyaginka, Krynky and Lviv, Kherson region.



More than 160 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in Terni, Vesely, and Rozdolivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 34 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, Severnoy, Tonenkoy, and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area north of Novodonetsk, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbovoy, Novoprokopivka, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



The Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine lack people willing to work in the internal affairs bodies of the occupiers, in particular in the occupation police. Therefore, the shortage of officers in Crimea is 30%, and in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - more than 60%.



Local residents who find themselves under occupation do not go to work for the invaders, in particular because of the active activity of the Ukrainian resistance movement.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 strike on the command post and 3 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 helicopter, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition warehouse and 2 artillery pieces of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,120 occupiers, 18 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 33 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 29 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: