Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 27, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 27, 2023.

672 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,596 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 60 air strikes, launched 69 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



On the night of Wednesday, Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using 46 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. 32 attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Gremyach in the Chernihiv region; Varvarivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kupyansk, Sobolivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Dibrova, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Zmiivka and Krynky of the Kherson region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region of Russia.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and north-east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stood in the way of 11 offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and Vesely of Donetsk Oblast.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks by Muscovites east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 16 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobeda settlements of Donetsk region, where 7 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" military base in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made 14 unsuccessful assaults, received a decent repulse and retreated.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, with their active actions, continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 5 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the Russians.



Anti-aircraft defense destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 1 reconnaissance UAV of the enemy.

Also, the tactical aircraft of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked the large amphibious ship of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia "Novocherkask".



Units of our missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control post, 2 artillery systems and 3 other important enemy targets.



Estimated losses of the enemy over the past day are: 790 occupiers, 14 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 2 air defense vehicles, 13 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles, 31 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.





russia's losses in manpower - 790 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

