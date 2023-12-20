Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 20, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 20, 2023.

665 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,590 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched one missile and 26 air strikes, carried out 87 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine, using 17 Shahed drones. All enemy drones are destroyed.



Also, this night the enemy launched another air strike with 4 shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 3 drones.



The Russian occupiers hit the following settlements by airstrikes: Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region; Novolyubivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



More than 110 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and east of Terniy of Donetsk Oblast.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, 26 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 9 attacks south of Severne, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region were repelled.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where they repelled 13 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Despite the failure, the enemy did not give up its intention to knock out the Ukrainian troops from their positions. Last day, the Russian occupiers made 8 assault attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy received a decent repulse and retreated with losses. Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Given the insufficient amount of ammunition of its own production, the Russian occupying forces are forced to use low-quality artillery and mortar charges supplied from North Korea. Due to the unsatisfactory condition of these ammunitions, there are cases of them bursting right in the barrels of the guns and mortars of the occupiers. This leads to the loss of weapons and personnel of the Russian invaders. In particular, such cases were recorded in the occupation group of troops "Dnieper", which is commanded by General Teplinsky.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 3 artillery means and 4 ammunition depots of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 890 Russian occupiers, 16 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 17 operational drones technical level, one cruise missile, 29 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 890 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 20, 2023

