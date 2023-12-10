Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 10, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 10, 2023.

655 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,580 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.



The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 60 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 8 air strikes, carried out 34 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided missile and the Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile, the enemy drone did not reach its target.



Also, today the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, using 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the village of Velikiy Burluk, Kharkiv region.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Novomykhailivka and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivsky, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack in the Serebryansk forestry area of Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Tonenko, and Pervomaisky in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 8 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Staromayorske settlement of Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, units of the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Novopokrovka and western Robotyny regions of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the defense forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricating materials of the enemy.

Russia's losses in manpower - 700 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 10, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: