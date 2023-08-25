Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 25, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 25, 2023.

548 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,475 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. In the Novodanilivka - Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate directions, they were successful, entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures. In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



On the night of August 25, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air and sea-based missiles from the waters of the Black and Azov seas.



Two Kh-59 cruise missiles from the Black Sea and two Kalibr cruise missiles from a small missile ship from the Sea of Azov were fired from Russian Su-34 aircraft towards the southern regions. Also, the launch of one shaheed drone from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk was recorded. All 5 targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force. Missiles - within Odesa, unmanned aerial vehicles - in Dnipropetrovsk region.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 7 rocket and 47 air strikes, launched 69 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Bobylivka and Volfyny districts of the Sumy region. He carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Turya, Bleshnya, Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Hay of the Chernihiv region; the settlements of United, Khodyne, Uhroidy, Novodmytrivka, Popivka of the Sumy region and Chervona Zorya, Strelecha, Gatyshche, Mala Vovcha, Topoli of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Orlyanskyi, Kharkiv region and Nadia, Tverdokhlibovoy, Luhansk region. The settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, and Berestov of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Spirny, Rozdolivka, Vesely of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske, Belogorivka, Luhansk Region, and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Minskivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Vodyane, Karlivka, Netaylove, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the areas northeast of Novomykhailivka and Maryinka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Zhelanne Pershe, Oleksandropil, Pobyeda, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, and Illinka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Blagodatny, Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Maksimivka, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhane, Staromayorske, and Vilne Pole of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Levadny, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Gulyaipole, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Plavni, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Tyaginka and Naddnipryansky districts of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Lviv, Kherson, Komysany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Posad-Pokrovske of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.



In the temporarily occupied Novaya Kakhovka, Velikiy Kopany, Skadovsk and Gola Prystan in the Kherson region, the russian occupiers are forcing local Ukrainians to obtain rRussian passports on the eve of the so-called "elections". Those who do not receive their passports by September 1 are threatened with property confiscation.



Also, to the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region, on August 22, the invaders brought a large number of printed products with propaganda content and ballots for pseudo-elections on September 10, 2023.



The russian occupiers are actively conducting preparations for these pseudo-elections and the formation of election commissions. And the russian FSB officers in the occupied territories check candidates for election commissions. In addition, the russian occupiers and representatives of the so-called occupation administrations spread information among the local population that allegedly "at the highest level, agreements have been reached between Ukraine, Western partners and the russian Federation to leave the temporarily occupied territories in the Kherson region under russian occupation." With such lies, the occupiers are trying to force Ukrainians in the occupied territories to come to the so-called "elections".



In one of the temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhia region, the local occupation authorities studied and took into account the negative experience of organizing Russian pseudo-referendums. Therefore, it is planned to hold the so-called "elections" on September 10 in a so-called mixed format. First, "sample voting at polling stations", and later a forced round of apartments and houses. It is planned to start the tour of the houses in advance. Starting from August 30 of this year, representatives of the occupation authorities will begin visiting apartments to collect votes. In addition, people are appearing in this region who are brought from the territory of the russian Federation and resettled in the abandoned houses of local residents. This fact is related to the preparation of vote falsification and creating the right image for the russian media. The pressure on the local population to obtain Russian passports is also increasing. In particular, a requirement is introduced that payment of utility services, internet and mobile phone is impossible without Russian citizenship. In order to increase the pressure on the local population in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the number of Chechen terrorists who behave very aggressively and brutally punish violations of the curfew by the local population is increasing here.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 1 strike at the command post, 13 strikes at personnel concentration areas, and 3 strikes at the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery struck 2 control points, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 5 artillery means in firing positions, 1 air defense means, 1 ammunition depot and 1 radio electronic warfare station of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the Russian invaders of the past day were: 470 invaders, 3 tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 12 BpLA operational-tactical level, 3 cruise missiles, 17 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 470 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

