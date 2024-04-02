Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 2, 2024.

768 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,692 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 71 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 8 missile and 93 air strikes 126 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed attack drones. 9 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by airstrikes during the past day: Popivka of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Luhivka of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Kupyansk, Sadove, Tabaivka, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Pischane, Terny, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandropol, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Orlivka, Ocheretine, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region, Mykilske of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 18 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Velika Novosilka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers launched 4 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorskyi of the Donetsk region, and north-western Verbovy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day attacked the positions of our troops 4 times.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 1 command post and 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 ground control station of the UAV, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 2 EW stations, 1 ammunition depot and 1 enemy personnel concentration area.

russia's losses in manpower - 780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) April 2, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: