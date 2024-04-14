Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 14, 2024.

781 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,705 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 76 combat clashes took place.



In general, the enemy launched 1 missile and 109 air strikes, carried out 115 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Volfine, Pavlivka of the Sumy region; Zagryzove, Borova, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Kolodyazi of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Umanske, Verkhnyotoretske, Berdychi, Karlivka, Staromykhailivka, Vodyane, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kurakhove, Volodymyrivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Berezyne of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novy, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 22 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and in the north-west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control point, 2 ground control stations of UAVs and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of missile troops damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 means of air defense of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 890 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 14, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: