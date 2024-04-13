Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 13, 2024.

780 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,704 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 97 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 91 air strikes, carried out. 160 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: the city of Sumy; Liptsi, Vovchansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka of the Kharkiv region; Terny, Druzhba, New York, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Vremivka of the Donetsk region and Robotine and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Torsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 29 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy launched 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 means of air defense, 1 EW station of the enemy.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,130 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 23 tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 40 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, one missile, 57 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

