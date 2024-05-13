Kharkiv direction: russian troops hit civilians, using citizens as human shields

The situation in the Kharkiv direction: the enemy is hitting civilians, using civilians as human shields.

The enemy is trying to capture Vovchansk, shooting battles continue on the northern outskirts of the city. Fighting is also ongoing in Lukyantsi of the Lipetsk community, a slight advance of enemy troops is recorded, but "our fighters are fighting intensively to hold this settlement," said Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The enemy changed the tactics of mass offensives, as it was at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, to advancing in small groups. They move through forest strips, plantations, bushes.

Synegubov also concluded that up to 200 people were left in Vovchansk and urged them to evacuate and save their lives.

Evacuation continues in Kharkiv region.

"Today, a decision was made on the forced evacuation of orphans and children deprived of parental care. We are talking about 113 children from the border communities of Bogodukhiv, Kupyan and Izyum districts. Only 9 children left voluntarily with their guardians from the Vovchan community," said the head of the Regional Military Administration Synegubov.

Ukraine Front Lines

Cover photo credits: libkos - instagram,

Other photos credits: Yevgeniy Maloletka

