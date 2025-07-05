Ukraine Drone Attack on Engels Airfield: What Russians Are Reporting
Ukraine Drone Attack on Engels Airfield: What Russians Are Reporting

Ukraine Drone attacks were also reported in other regions of the Russian Federation.

On the night of July 5, a series of explosions occurred in the Russian city of Engels and the regional center of Saratov.

According to preliminary reports from local media, the blasts may have been linked to an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Around ten explosions were heard, and the likely target of the strike was the strategic aviation airfield located in Engels.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, stated that residential buildings in Engels and Saratov were allegedly damaged as a result of the attack, and all emergency services were working at the scene.

There have been no reports of casualties so far. No other details were provided by the official.

At the time of publication, Ukrainian authorities and the military had not commented on the incident.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a strike that night on the “Borisoglebsk” military airfield in Russia’s Voronezh region.

According to Ukrainian military command, a depot containing guided aerial bombs was destroyed, and at least one aircraft was damaged.

As a reminder, on June 14, an explosion occurred at the 9th Central Automotive Repair Plant in the Saratov region.

This facility is located less than two kilometers from the “Krystal” oil depot, which had been hit the day before in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Volodymyr Dedey

EMPR

