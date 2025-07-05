Devastation in Kyiv Region: Russian Forces Attack School, Private Houses, and Vehicles in Unprecedented Strike

Russian forces struck Kyiv Region: a school, private homes, and vehicles were damaged.

Russian Troops Attacked Ukraine with Drones Overnight on July 5: A School, Homes, and Vehicles Damaged in Kyiv Region.

Russian forces launched drone attacks on Ukraine overnight on July 5. In Kyiv Region, enemy UAVs damaged a school, residential buildings, and vehicles.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

“Another night drone attack on the Kyiv region. Peaceful settlements in our region came under fire. Air defense systems were active in the region. Several enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population,” the Kyiv Regional Military Administration noted.

It was also reported that in the Boryspil district, the attack damaged a school building, a boiler facility, a store, a cultural center, a private house, and a vehicle. Doors and windows were blown out, and facades were riddled with debris.

“Emergency services continue documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack,” the administration added.

The Kyiv Region National Police Headquarters clarified that as of 9:50 a.m., damage was recorded to seven private homes and three stores.

A car was also damaged in the Brovary district as a result of the attack.

The Makariv community was also attacked by russian drones at night. Six private houses and one car were damaged.

In the Makariv community of the Buchansky district in the Kyiv region, the wreckage of downed Russian drones damaged six private houses and a car. This was reported by the head of the community, Vadym Tokar, in Telegram on Friday, July 5.

“Tonight, the Makarivska community was attacked by enemy UAVs. As a result of the night attack, six private houses and one car were damaged by UAV debris in one of the settlements of the community,” he wrote.

Windows were broken in the houses, doors and roofs were damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Night Drone Attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 5, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with strike UAVs. The southern, eastern, and northern regions of the country were targeted.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv late in the evening. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured – two women and one man. Five summer houses were also damaged.

Law enforcement officers and employees of the State Emergency Service are working on the ground. Emergency services are recording the consequences of the Russian attack.

The day before, the air alert in the Kyiv region lasted for more than 15 hours. There were no casualties or hits on critical infrastructure facilities. There is damage in five districts. In particular, in the Fastiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of a multi-storey building and a fire in seven private garages.

In Kyiv, air defense forces also repelled a Russian attack during the night. It is known that 26 residents of the capital were injured, among them a 10-year-old girl. There is one death. Rescuers extinguished fires in six districts, there is destruction.

EMPR

Tags: