Ukraine Delivered Another Successful Strike on Russia
Ukrainian forces delivered on russian Defense Industry Target Producing “Kometa” Adaptive Antenna Arrays.

As part of efforts to reduce the enemy’s capacity to produce high-precision weaponry, during the night of July 5, Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone System Units, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important target of the Russian military-industrial complexJSC “VNIIIR-Progress” in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, Russia.

The target was the facility manufacturing “Kometa” adaptive antenna arrays, which are used in:

  • Shahed-type UAVs,
  • Iskander-K missiles,
  • Unified Gliding and Correction Modules (UMPK) for guided aerial bombs (KABs),
  • and other high-precision weaponry that Russia routinely uses to strike Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

It has been confirmed that the strike reached the target area. Results are being verified.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to take all necessary actions to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

