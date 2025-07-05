Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 5, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 5, 2025.

1,228th day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,140 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1,228th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly resist the enemy’s onslaught, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

In total, 183 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 4 missile strikes and 74 airstrikes, using 14 missiles and 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 6,312 shellings, including 118 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,250 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were recorded in areas near:

Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Region),

(Sumy Region), Vilkhuvatka (Kharkiv Region),

(Kharkiv Region), Novopavlivka, Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region),

(Dnipropetrovsk Region), Kostiantynivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove (Donetsk Region),

(Donetsk Region), Kamianske, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Region),

(Zaporizhzhia Region), Odradokamianka (Kherson Region).

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck:

10 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment

3 artillery systems

1 air defense system

1 UAV command post

1 ammunition depot

and 5 other critical enemy targets.

Frontline Overview:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions: Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks. The enemy also conducted 13 airstrikes, using 32 guided bombs, and 290 shellings, including 9 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction: The enemy attempted 10 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelenyi, Kamianka, and toward Kutkivka.

Kupiansk direction: 8 attacks were recorded near Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman direction: The enemy launched 27 attacks near Nadiya, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and toward Hryhorivka.

Siverskyi direction: 3 enemy advances were recorded near Verkhnokamianske and Vyiimka.

Toretsk direction: The enemy conducted 11 attacks near Romanivka, and toward Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 assault actions near Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivskyi direction: The enemy conducted 17 attacks near Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko.

Orikhivskyi direction: Russian forces attempted 3 assaults near Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi direction: The enemy made 3 unsuccessful attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Kramatorskyi and Huliaipilskyi directions: No combat engagements recorded.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment, actively degrading their offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers lost:

1,050 personnel

2 tanks

7 armored combat vehicles

56 artillery systems

306 UAVs

3 missiles

149 vehicles.

Operational information as of 16:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Since the beginning of the day, 91 combat clashes have occurred.

Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including:

Semenivka (Chernihiv Oblast),

Baranivka, Maryine, Uhroidy, Rivne (Sumy Oblast).

Frontline Situation:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions: 15 combat clashes occurred. The enemy launched 4 airstrikes, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 121 shellings, including 5 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanske direction: Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks. The enemy is trying to advance near Vovchansk.

Kupiansk direction: Russian troops made 2 attempts to breach defenses near Holubivka and Kolodiazi.

Lyman direction: The invading army launched 15 attacks near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Torske, and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

Siverskyi direction: The enemy launched 3 attacks near Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

Kramatorsk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction: The enemy conducted 2 assaults near Toretsk and Rusyn Yar. One battle is ongoing.

Pokrovsk direction: Russian occupiers made 30 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near: Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and toward Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka, and Pokrovsk. 25 attacks were repelled, and five clashes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped bombs on Pokrovsk.

: Russian occupiers made to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near: , and . Enemy aircraft dropped bombs on .

Novopavlivsk direction: The enemy attempted to break through defenses near Zirka, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Four attacks were repelled, and five are ongoing.

Huliaipole direction: The enemy attacked seven times near Malynivka. Five clashes are still in progress.

Orikhiv direction: The enemy conducted four assaults near Kamianske.

Prydniprovske direction: Ukrainian troops repelled one attack; enemy aircraft also struck near Olhivka.

In other directions, the situation remains largely unchanged.

Operational information as of 22:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

In total, 170 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the russian enemy’s attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.



Today, Russian troops launched 1 missile and 51 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1,376 attack drones and carried out 4,805 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.



In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 21 assault actions by the invaders. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 256 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.



In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of Vovchansk and in the direction of Ambarne. Air strikes hit Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimovka, Zybyne, Prykolotne and Khatne.



In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Kolodyazi, Zagryzove, Zelenyi Gay and in the direction of Kupyansk. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks.



In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 33 times near the settlements of Novoyegorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Myrne, Torske, and Hryhorivka.



Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the invaders tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyansk, Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka, another assault is underway.



In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Stupochok.



In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched six offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. The defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.



In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance against the positions of Ukrainian units 51 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynovka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Razine, Horikhove, Dachne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka, Filiia and Pokrovsk. The enemy launched airstrikes on Pokrovsk and Sukhoi Yar.



According to preliminary data, today 135 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 85 of them – irretrievably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three cars, five motorcycles, seven UAVs, and one car, two motorcycles and one UAV antenna of the enemy were also damaged.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Zaporizhzhia, Shevchenko, Novopil. Two clashes are still ongoing.



In the Hulyaipilskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the area of ​​Malynivka. Four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Belogirye with unguided aircraft missiles.



In the Orikhivskyi direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of ​​Kamyanske five times.



In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders. The settlement of Olhivka was hit by an airstrike.



In the remaining directions, there were no significant changes.



Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing him significant losses in manpower and equipment.

