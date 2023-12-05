Home NEWS War Zone IAEC recorded the russian missiles launch from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant

IAEC recorded the russian missiles launch from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant

IAEA recorded the launch of missiless at close range from the russian-occupiedZaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA recorded the launch of missiless from the multiple-launch rocket system at close range from the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The IAEA experts present at the ZNPP heard several missiles that appeared to have been fired from a close distance from the plant. The IAEA team could not see the missiles due to cloud cover, but the distinctive sound indicated that they were fired from a nearby multiple launch rocket system,” the statement runs.

The report also describes the loss of communication with the main off-site power line, which forced the plant to rely on backup power to cool the reactor.

"I remain deeply concerned about the nuclear safety and security of the plant, both in terms of its vulnerable off-site power sources - which could be affected by attacks from far away - and the more direct military risks it faces, potentially undermining the principles I outlined at the UN Security Council meeting in May this year. In this context, the apparent missile attacks near the plant are of particular concern," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. 

FYI: as reported by the IS group, russians’actions at the ZNPP increase the risk of a nuclear accident.

Sprotyv

Ukraine Front Lines

