Avdiivka: Russians are sent as cannon fodder in large numbers

The recent news from one of the hottest spot at the front, Avdiivka area. And how russian commanders send russian soldiers as cannon fodder in large number.

The Russian occupiers showed the scale of hostilities in the Avdiiv direction. Plantations under the city were completely destroyed, only the trunks of the surrounding trees remained.



The video from near Avdiivka was shot by one of the occupiers, UNIAN reports. A voice-over says that the Russians are trying to storm Ukrainian positions from this landing for the eighth day in a row.

There are corpses of invaders lying around, which are not being evacuated for burial. The occupier also showed empty dugouts with no one left to fight.

Bohdan Myroshnykov informs on the following updates in the Avdiivka area for the recent days.

Stepove – battles don’t cease in the east of the village. The enemy keeps attacking. Their frontal attacks have not been successful. They cannot gain a foothold yet.

The enemy maneuvers near the village do not work out either. They fail to circumvent the village from the north and south.

The enemy has advanced 300 m towards Novokalynove.

Sieverne, Pervomaiske - without success.

The enemy has not advance any further than the industrial zone in the south.

Let's talk separately about the the Avdiivka Coke Plant area. The enemy had no success there. As for now, the situation is quite interesting:

- in the north-northeast of the plant, they have rested against the fence (or rather its remains), and cannot gaina foothold

- our positions are covered by a cascade of ponds east of the plant and south of the treatment facilities,

- from the north (between the plant and Stepove), the invaders are trying to break through our defense, which is strong there.

It turns out that the occupiers no longer have any options for maneuvers, or their chances are illusory. They have only to resort to “meat assaults” in frontal attacks, which they do.

They can easily lose 1-2 companies a day there without achieving the goal.

But then the question will arise that it will no longer be possible to remain on the territory of the plant.

The occupiers are using aviation, “Tulip” mortars, “Pion” cannons, “Tornado-s” and “Grad” MLRS, tanks, 152 and 122 mm artillery, fpv and more.

The territory of the plant is not very large compared to the Azovstal or Severodonetsk industrial zone. But the situation here is also different.

We force the invaders to kill themselves in frontal attacks without covering from the flanks, thus reducing their combat capability.

Of course, the orcs have a large reserve of strength and it is not known whether we will be able to hold the Avdiivka Coke Plant in the future.

But one thing is known for sure - this whole operation will become a bone in the enemy's throat.

According to ISW, the occupiers are storming Avdiivka from six directions. Despite difficult weather conditions, both Russian and Ukrainian forces continue ground attacks across Ukraine, albeit at a slightly slower pace due to snow and poor visibility.

The special service notes for Radio Svoboda, that this advance cost the units of the Russian Federation that were involved in the offensive - thousands of soldiers.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavrya direction, said on Radio Svoboda ("Freedom.Ranok" project) on November 29 that Russian troops are reducing the use of airplanes and helicopters in the Avdiyiv direction, instead using guided aerial bombs for strikes on the front-line territory.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian army since October 10 (the Russian side does not report losses in equipment - ed.), and this forced the aviation to move beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

