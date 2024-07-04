Home DISCOVER UKRAINE MOVIE A documentary about the fighters of the legendary third separate assault brigade appears on Netflix

A documentary about the fighters of the legendary third separate assault brigade appears on Netflix

"We Were Recruits" by director Lyubomyr Levytsky has become one of the most successful documentaries in Ukrainian history. Released nationwide on May 2, the film was viewed by over 32,000 people in four weeks, earning more than 5.2 million hryvnias at the box office. This result is the second highest for Ukrainian documentaries, following "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstyslav Chernov, which won an Oscar.

The film's plot centers around a serviceman with the call sign "Journalist," who decides to become part of historical events instead of just reporting them for the media and joins the decisive battle.

Watch it at: Netflix

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?