A documentary about the fighters of the legendary third separate assault brigade appears on Netflix

"We Were Recruits" by director Lyubomyr Levytsky has become one of the most successful documentaries in Ukrainian history. Released nationwide on May 2, the film was viewed by over 32,000 people in four weeks, earning more than 5.2 million hryvnias at the box office. This result is the second highest for Ukrainian documentaries, following "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstyslav Chernov, which won an Oscar.

The film's plot centers around a serviceman with the call sign "Journalist," who decides to become part of historical events instead of just reporting them for the media and joins the decisive battle.

Watch it at: Netflix

