Donald Trump Issues Statement on Weapons Supplies to Ukraine and Sanctions Against Russia

Donald Trump issues breaking statement on weapons supplies to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia.

Seventeen Patriot systems are being prepared for delivery to Ukraine.

The United States and NATO will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, with the financial burden falling on European countries, while America will handle production, Trump said.

The U.S. will impose secondary tariffs – potentially as high as 100% – if a peace deal with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

“I’m disappointed in Putin because I thought we would strike a deal two months ago, but it seems that didn’t happen. Based on that, we will impose secondary tariffs if no agreement is reached within 50 days — and they will be at 100%,” Trump stated.

Trump made the announcement during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, AP reports.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held “productive” talks today in Kyiv with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

