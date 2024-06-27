Ukrainian defender Serhii Chyrva needs functional expensive prosthetics

Serhii Chyrva, call sign CHERVONYI. I am 38 years old. I am married, have a daughter.

I was first mobilized to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2015 and joined the 92nd brigade named after Ivan Sirko.

I took part in the battles for the village of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska. I was demobilized in 2016.

I met Russia’s full-scale invasion in the Poltava region and was mobilized on May 17, 2022.

I joined the 58th motorized infantry brigade named after Ivan Vyhovskyi.

During the service, we held the lines in the Bakhmut, Kupiansk, and Lyman sectors, as well as participated in fighting near the Serebryansky forest.

On September 22, 2022, I was seriously shell-shocked, and on November 3, 2022 – wounded in the leg with two bullets.

On September 24, 2023, my company arrived in the area of ​​conducting a combat mission on the outskirts of the village of Pavlivka near Vuhledar.

Since it was already dark, we had limited visibility. We divided into small groups and began to move along the forest belts. My brothers-in-arms lost their way and started moving in the wrong direction.

When I went after them to take them with me, the enemy opened artillery and mortar fire. It was adjusted by numerous UAVs flying directly above us.

Shells landed a few meters from us.

After one of those hits, I felt severe pain in my legs and pelvis, and realized that my brothers-in-arms had died.

I tied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding and took medicine that I managed to find. I felt unbearable pain, I wanted to unscrew the tourniquet and bleed out, but I remembered that I had promised to call my wife.

I waited out the attack and crawled into the forest belt to join my other comrades.

My friend dragged me from there, covered me with branches to hide me from enemy UAVs.

Then there was my evacuation: Bohoyavlenka - Kurakhove - Pokrovsk. And then I passed out...

I regained consciousness in the Mechnikov hospital.

I saw my wife. She said that she knew only about my minor injury.

The military unit lost track of me in Pokrovsk, so she had to search for me on her own and with the help of volunteers.

She found me in the intensive care unit. I was put on life support. I was in unstable serious condition with a diagnosis of mine-blast injury.

This resulted in disarticulation of the left hip joint.

To put it simply, I underwent lower limb amputation in contiguityp.

There were endless operations, wound cleaning, and anesthesia, from which it was difficult to recover.

Then I was admitted to hospital in Kyiv, where the same procedures were performed in different departments of the hospital – intensive care unit, traumatology, surgery.

Later, shrapnel was found in my body. Besides, I have a fractured pelvis.

I am currently undergoing rehabilitation in Lviv and need expensive prosthetics, for which the funds allocated by the state are not enough. It is for this reason that I am forced to turn to benefactors for help. Because in order to get a functional prosthesis, an additional payment is required.

I dream of continuing to lead an active lifestyle, as before the injury.

Serhii Chyrva

Charity fund "Citizen" calls to raise 176 367,74 UAH for Sergii's threatment and rehabilitation.

Your donations to Serhii are more than welcomed!

monobank

PrivatBank: card number 4246 0010 0328 0330

PrivatBank: IBAN

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: