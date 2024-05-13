Home PROJECTS Lithuania stands with Ukraine saving our soldiers lives

Lithuania stands with Ukraine saving our soldiers lives

Lithuania stands with Ukraine saving our soldiers lives as foundation Blue & Yellow and its founder Jonas Ohman deliver to the frontlines so needed aid.

Blue / Yellow headquarters

Beneficiary: VšĮ Mėlyna ir geltona
IBAN: LT17 7300 0101 4089 4869

Bank: Swedbank, AB
Bank address: Konstitucijos av. 20A, 03502 Vilnius, Lithuania
SWIFT/BIC: HABALT22
Payment purpose: Donation

Contacts

  • NGO Mėlyna ir geltona (Blue / Yellow)
  • Company code: 303420560
  • Address: Gedimino av. 10-5, LT-01103 Vilnius, Lithuania
https://blue-yellow.lt/en
