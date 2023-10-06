Help posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to the young defender who died in Bakhmut

Help posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to the young defender Markov Denys Vadymovych, who was 21 y.o. when died in Bakhmut defending Ukraine. Denys served in the 3rd Armored Brigade.

He underwent military training on the territory of Great Britain from 16.05.2023 to 19.06.2023. Right after that by the command decision he went to serve at the hottest zero point at the frontline in Bakhmut. Young man died on August 23, 2023 in Bakhmut.

Here, we post appeal about him and many more defenders like Denys, that gave their lives for Ukrainian victory.

3d separate assault brigade, stormtrooper, 21 years old, my nephew.

What the hell 21- year-old stormtrooper?

How many years of training does it take to become a stormtrooper?

A month in England and into battle?

This morning, I was with my sisters and niece at the Military Commissariat on the Forest Massif, and there were at least thirty such volunteer stormtroopers there.

Now he’s lying not far from me, no more than two kilometers.

In the morgue on Orangereyna /Kyiv city.

On the territory, there are three trucks with such stormtroopers, who are constantly working so that mothers can at least somehow recognize their heroes!

Yes, HEROES!!!

Denis was recognized only by a scar on his foot from a shell...He should be lying with a beautiful girl now, enjoying life. Why are these stormtroopers thrown at zero with almost no training?

Because the ‘untouchable’ sons of scoundrels who steal from the army ‘cannot’ be taken to ground zero... It’s pointless talking about them, but I have a question to the authorities - is there any time limit for training for assaults at ground zero?

He was at ground zero for a month, his comrade, even younger, even less. But in the news, we have almost no losses.

Because there’s a lot of such young stormtroopers in the woods. And there’s no way to take them away, nothing to take them with...

Because we buy 30 million worth of jackets from the Turkey, we asphalt the roads.

Their assault company had only one APC, one!

They have to pay their rent, food too. They have to buy their clothing too.

My son, in the same brigade, different companies, brought documents and things, thanks to the death of his brother, he’ll stay with his kids for a couple of days.

He is 27 and the kids are 5 and 1.

They do not even know their father. But he rushes to zero again. If we’re going to the standards of European armies, the training time must be in line. Today we went to the ritual service in Vorovsky, I’ve never seen so many military commissars with young mothers. The day after tomorrow, there’ll be a burial at the Forest Cemetery, and everywhere you look, there are stormtroopers from 19 to 22 years old.

There will never be justice in this country! The best people die. Full truckloads of these kids. Only tears.

If you care about other people's grief, please sign the following petition!

Petition to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky from Viktoriya Petrovna Bolshakova

I am asking the President of Ukraine to posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Markov Denys Vadymovych, born on February 19, 2002, who served in the 3rd Armored Brigade. He underwent military training on the territory of Great Britain from 16.05.2023 to 19.06.2023. Died on August 23, 2023 in Bakhmut, while performing a task, a tank drove into their brigade, the cause of death was an explosive injury as a result of military operations.

The military service contract was concluded on May 9, 2023. Served in military unit A3435.

Please signed petition here.

Andriy Pavlyuk

Ukraine Front Lines supports