Zelenskyy meets with U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery Pritzker

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

Zelensky noted that all of Ukraine's partners are informed in detail about the urgent need to strengthen our country's air defense system to protect cities, domestic export routes and critical infrastructure.

The issue of ensuring Ukraine's macro-financial stability in 2024 was raised.

The President noted that reconstruction projects require private investment. Therefore, the Ukrainian side is counting on the active involvement of American business in long-term projects in the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy, such as agriculture, engineering, chemical industry, etc.

The issue of using frozen Russian assets as a significant source of funds for Ukraine's reconstruction was also raised.

Pritzker assured that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

"The United States is unwavering in its support for Ukraine. It is in our national interest to support Ukraine. And I know and have spoken to many people in Congress that Ukraine is supported by both parties, there is broad support among the American people, and there is unwavering support for Ukraine from President Biden," she said.

