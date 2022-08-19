Secret signals from Putin. How the Kremlin dictator, through the Turkish president, was trying to negotiate with Zelenskyi

Secret signals from Putin. How the Kremlin dictator, through the Turkish president, is trying to negotiate with Zelenskyi.

Not the best situation at the front for Russia, and a sharp deterioration in its economy forced the Kremlin to hastily look for ways to negotiate with Ukraine while Moscow’s positions have not weakened even further.

On August 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Ukraine, in Lviv, on a one-day visit. During the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the guest, as stated by the Turkish Communications Department, wants to discuss the possibility of a “diplomatic way” to end the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“With Mr. Zelenskyi, we discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations. I once again stated that our solidarity and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine will continue. Just as I told Mr. Putin during my visit to Sochi. I reminded Zelensky that we we can hold a meeting between them,” Erdogan said.

At the same time, Erdoğan has recently met twice with Russian dictator Putin. And, according to official reports, he also raised the topic of a diplomatic settlement of the largest military conflict in the recent history of Europe.

In Lviv, Zelensky and Erdoğan were accompanied by UN Secretary General António Guterres. He is also raised the issue about a “political solution” to end the war.

The intentions of high-ranking guests of Ukraine to talk about possible peace agreements reflect not only the position of Erdoğan and Guterres, but also the secret desire of the Kremlin to still enter into some kind of negotiations with Kyiv.

