Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Key Meetings at NATO Summit

As part of the NATO summit schedule (June 24–25, The Hague), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set the following meetings.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

The European “Big Five” leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom

According to the updated program, this high-level meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 at 15:30, officially titled:

“Meeting of the Secretary General, the President of Ukraine, and the E5 leaders (France, Germany, Italy, Poland, UK).”

The gathering will include brief remarks by both Secretary General Rutte and President Zelenskyy.

Mark Rutte, the current NATO Secretary General (since October 1 by appointment), is chairing his first NATO summit.

At this summit, NATO is focused on strengthening deterrence, increasing defense spending (including proposed targets of up to 5 % of GDP), and confirming continued support for Ukraine amidst mounting global threats.

Amid expectations of President Donald Trump’s attendance, the summit aims to showcase unity and shared responsibility – especially in defense funding – with the U.S. reaffirming its commitment, contingent on European allies increasing their financial contributions.

Zelenskyy also expected to meet the U. S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit. The head of his office Andriy Yermak, who is known as ‘unwanted negotiator with the White House’ has just claimed that he discussed with Rubio the preparation for the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA.

