Cleaning-up in Ukraine: high-ranking officials covered by a wave of dismissals

The recent media scandals around the official authorities raise the a wave of dismissals in Ukraine. We just reported on the names, but call to pay attention on who will come instead.

The representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported on the latest personnel decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Dmytrovych Sobolev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformations and digitization.

The following officials have been dismissed:

Vyacheslav Volodymyrovych Shapovalov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine (at his own request). He was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and asked to be fired against the background of a scandal over the purchase of food products for the Ukrainian military at inflated prices.

Muzychenko Vitaly Volodymyrovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine;

Lukeryu Ivan Mykhailovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;

Negoda Vyacheslav Andronovich from the post of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;

Ivankevych Anatoliy Valeriyovych from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Sea and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine;

Viktor Mykhailovych Vyshnyov from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Sea and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine for issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitalization.

Dismissal agreed for the following officials:

Valentin Mykhailovych Reznichenko from the position of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Starukh Oleksandr Vasyliovych from the position of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration;

Kuleba Oleksiy Volodymyrovych from the position of the head of the Kyiv regional state administration;

Zhyvytsky Dmytro Oleksiyovych from the position of the head of the Sumy regional state administration;

Yanushevich Yaroslav Volodymyrovych from the position of the head of the Kherson regional state administration.

Resignastion wave has come also to the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as wrote a resignation letter.

According to sources, instead of Tymoshenko, they plan to appoint the head of the military administration of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba.

In addition, the heads of the Central Military Administrations of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Oblasts will be dismissed.

Earlier in January, it was reported that in the near future Tymoshenko may lose the post of the deputy head of the Office of the President.

It was also reported that several heads of state administrations related to Tymoshenko may be fired.

To remind, during one of the recent evening addresses to the nation, our president Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted, that it is by justice that the strength of society and the strength of the state are united. That day, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed a deputy minister [Lozynskyy for the bribe of $400,000] who was exposed by NABU.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned: "we have already made personnel decisions - some today, some tomorrow - regarding officials of various levels in ministries and other central government bodies, in the regions, and in the law enforcement system."

