World about Ukraine: digest as of October 7, 2023

The Netherlands has allocated more than 100 million euros for Ukraine

The Netherlands has allocated more than 100 million euros to help Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Dutch government.

It is reported that 60 million euros from this package will be used to support Dutch companies that want to help rebuild Ukraine. The currency will cover export credit insurance against payment risks of investments and transactions in the country.

The New York Times: Russia Hits Ukraine’s Ports for Second Day in a Row, Ukrainian Officials Say

The Russian military carried out overnight missile strikes on the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, injuring four people and damaging port infrastructure as part of a broader effort to strangle the Ukrainian economy.

Missile debris and the blast wave from the strikes also caused a fire in a garage and damaged several apartment buildings, the Ukrainian military said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, which included photographs of smashed windows and collapsed building walls. The injuries were caused by broken glass, according to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration.

London Loves Business: Ukrainian President Zelensky says ‘Israel’s right to defense is beyond doubt’ amid Hamas attacks

Zelensky said that he is confident that law and order will be restored and terrorists from the Iranian back Hamas will be eliminated. He wrote on Telegram, “The world must be united and in solidarity so that terror never tries to subjugate or break life anywhere.

“Israel’s right to defense is beyond doubt. All the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified so that the world knows and brings to justice everyone who instigated the attack and helped its organization.

“Nowhere in the world should terror be given any chance, because terror is always a crime not just against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as such and our entire world.

Perild: US to announce new $200 million military aid package to Ukraine

The amount of assistance is expected to be about $200 million and will include ammunition and ground military equipment. These funds will be allocated from the remaining $5.4 billion at the Pentagon, which the department has in reserve due to a revaluation of the cost of American assistance already provided.

Joe Biden says that the United States cannot allow interruptions in support for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv is negotiating with representatives of both US political parties and that the approval of the interim budget does not mean a weakening of support for Ukraine.

Yahoo news: Shmyhal: More than 200 Ukrainian companies began developing drones

Speaking at Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, Shmyhal said that the defense industry has radically changed in the wake of Russia's full-scale war as it encourages private companies' involvement by making the "path of a drone from development to its purchase as short as possible."

Shmyhal's statement comes as Ukrainian innovators ramp up their efforts to help the military better defend themselves by developing new types of drones – such as ones that are resistant to Russia's powerful electronic warfare that often jams them.

Newsweek: Putin Ally's Car Explodes in Occupied Ukraine

Vladimir Malov, a Russian official in occupied Ukraine and ally of President Vladimir Putin, was killed on Saturday after a car he was in exploded, as confirmed by other local officials.

Malov, according to news outlet Ukrainska Pravda, had been serving as the "secretary of the local branch" for the United Russia party in Kherson Oblast, a region in Southern Ukraine near the Black Sea and the Dnipro River, just north of Crimea.

VOA NEWS: Ukraine, Russia Carry Out Cross-Border Strikes

Russia's new silo-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missile system is nearly combat-ready, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Saturday, after he inspected the manufacture of Sarmat missiles, one of Russia's most advanced weapons, according to Reuters.

"Re-equipping the Strategic Missile Forces with this system, which will become the basis of Russia's ground-based strategic nuclear forces, is a priority in ensuring the country's defense capability," Shoigu said in a Defense Ministry statement, according to Reuters.

Shoigu's comments reflect Russia's escalating nuclear rhetoric in its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine.

