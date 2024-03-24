A ‘frame-up’ came from where they were not expecting.

The Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmytro Krutoy said that the Belarusian special services helped the Russians catch the Crocus shooters in order to prevent terrorists from "crossing our common border."

"Since Friday, we’ve been in active contact via intelligence channels. The head of the State Security Committee is in direct contact with his counterpart. Also, in fact, the main task last night was to prevent terrorists from crossing our common border. This task has been accomplished," the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmytro Krutoy said.

And what about putin's lie to the whole world that the shooters were going to Ukraine? What happened?

Didn’t the technicians have time to agree on it or is it an unexpected throw of potatoes in the back?

To remind, earlier FSB stated that the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack ISIS members tried to escape in Ukraine.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

