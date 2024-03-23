FSB is spreading lies that the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack tried to escape in Ukraine

“The Russian FSB is spreading lies that the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack were detained while traveling to the border with Ukraine, and allegedly were planning to hide in Ukraine," notes the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko.

"The suspects were driving a car, the photo of which was all over the media, and which was wanted by all the security forces of the Russian Federation. And the border with Ukraine is exactly the place where there are many soldiers, and which the Russian Federation is trying to carefully protect.

There are also mined areas there, shelling continues, and it is monitored by drones on both sides 24/7," Kovalenko adds.

It is a very dubious and primitive version of the Russian special services, which is a lie. It is clear that the Russian special services may be involved in the terrorist attack.

Ukraine Front Line

