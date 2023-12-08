Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire – the situation in the regions during December 8, 2023

Kyiv region

On December 8, Russian troops attacked the capital and the region with cruise missiles. All targets were destroyed on approach to the city. Previously, about 10 bombers launched cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type from the Engels region of the Saratov Region. The air alarm in the capital lasted almost 2 hours.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that no hits were recorded in the region, but there was damage to buildings.

In the morning, air defense forces destroyed 14 out of 19 cruise missiles with which Russian troops attacked Ukraine, the Air Force reported. Some of the Russian missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the other at Kyiv.

Kherson region


The Air Force of the Russian Federation carried out 54 shellings, targeting residential areas - wounding 6 people.

Donetsk region


As a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was injured in Toretsk - 13 houses, 3 administrative buildings and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged in the city. Numerous private houses were mutilated in the North. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 3 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region


The enemy launched a rocket attack on Pavlograd, Ternivka and Yuryivska hromada - an industrial enterprise, 16 private houses and 5 summer cottages were damaged. The church and the car were affected. 1 person died in Pavlograd. Another 4 were injured. In Nikopol region, the enemy fired with heavy artillery - without casualties.

Kharkiv region


The russian invaders hit Kharkiv 6 times with S-300 missiles - 2 people were wounded. Hits were recorded in a children's playground, residential buildings, an educational institution, about 20 cars. At 00:46, the Russian army shelled the village of Kurylivka - two floors of a 5-story building were on fire; 1 dead and 1 wounded. Yesterday in the village 3 civilians were wounded in Podol.

Zaporizhzhia region


The russian occupiers inflicted 82 attacks on 20 settlements - 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and commercial buildings.

Mykolaiv region


The russian enemy shelled the town of Ochakiv and the villages of Dmytrivka and Solonchaky - without casualties.

Sumy region


During the last night, the Russian forces carried out 6 shellings of Krasnopil, Seredino-Buds, and Bilopol communities. 24 explosions were recorded.

Ukraine Front Lines

