Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of May 11, 2024

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning of May 11, 2024.

Mykolaiv region



Yesterday at 6:55 p.m., the enemy launched a mortar attack on the water area of the Ochakiv community. And at 19:56 in the village Dmytrivka, due to the impact of the FPV drone, a house located on the territory of an agricultural enterprise was damaged. There are no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region



Yesterday until late evening, the Russian army hit Nikopol with kamikaze drones. She attacked 4 more times. 2 private houses and an infrastructure object were damaged. There are no dead or injured.

Kherson region



the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, 3 private houses were damaged. The administration building was hit. A warehouse and private cars were also damaged. 4 people were injured.

Zaporizhia region



During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 380 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. 24 reports of house destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

Kharkiv region

30 settlements of the Kharkiv Region suffered artillery and mortar attacks from the enemy. 6 wounded and 3 people died. On May 10, as a result of a series of massive shelling of the city of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, dozens of private houses were damaged.

Sumy region

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 8 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 67 explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region



During the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 11 times. Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Elizavetivka. 3 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Ukraine Front Lines

