Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov, who returned to Ukraine, has been officially notified of suspicion of accepting a bribe.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have officially served a notice of suspicion to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov.

He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving unlawful benefits in an especially large amount for himself and third parties.

According to NABU, the case involves a bribe in the form of real estate discounts totaling over UAH 14.5 million.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served notices of suspicion to five individuals from Chernyshov’s inner circle. Most of them have already had preventive measures imposed by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The criminal case concerns the alleged receipt of bribes by Chernyshov and his associates from developer Serhii Kopystyra in exchange for the illegal transfer of a land plot for the construction of a residential complex.

During the court hearings on preventive measures, evidence was presented that described Chernyshov’s key role in the scheme, which, during the full-scale invasion, could have caused losses of over UAH 1 billion.

The materials specifically mention deeply discounted apartments that the developer allegedly used to “reward” senior officials from Chernyshov’s ministry and other designated individuals.

It is also worth noting that NABU and SAPO previously searched Chernyshov’s properties, and a preventive measure is expected to be determined soon.