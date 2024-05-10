Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of May 10, 2024

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions for the morning of May 10, 2024.

Kharkiv region



At night, the Russian army hit the private sector with an S-300 missile: a boy and a pensioner were injured. 26 buildings were destroyed to one degree or another (2 were destroyed). There was a fire in 3 houses and 3 farm buildings on an area of 1000 m².

Kherson region



The Russian Air Force injured 1 person and damaged 28 residential buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline, farm buildings, a warehouse, a garage, and a private car.

Donetsk region



the occupiers wounded 1 civilian in Gostroma. Also, in the region, rioters damaged 23 residential buildings, 2 high-rise buildings and 2 industrial buildings.

Zaporizhia region



occupiers attacked 8 settlements 547 times: 17 reports of house destruction were recorded. the enemy wounded 1 woman during the RSZV shelling.

Dnipropetrovsk region



In the evening and at night, the Russian army targeted Nikopol with 5 attack drones of various types: they partially destroyed the buildings of 2 private enterprises and a store.

Sumy region



326 enemy strikes were recorded: the Russians damaged 5 apartment buildings, 8 houses, private garages and a boiler room.

Mykolaiv region



8 "shaheeds" were destroyed over the region. the invaders hit the village with a rocket. Kostyantynivka: the car was damaged. the enemy launched artillery fire and a kamikaze drone attack on the Kutsurub community.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

