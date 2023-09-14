Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of September 14, 2023

Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of September 14, 2023

Kharkiv region

The occupiers carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyan districts.

More than 13 artillery and mortar strikes were carried out. There were no casualties, numerous destructions were recorded.

Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, three drones were shot down over the region.

The wreckage of one of them fell in Nikopol region. A partially destroyed private house. No casualties.

Zaporizhzhia region

At night, the Russian military attacked Trudovo with five UAVs. People were not injured, commercial buildings were destroyed.

Mykolaiv region

At night in the Mykolaiv Oblast, 8 enemy "Shahed" BpLAs were destroyed by air defense forces.

Kherson region

Over the past day, the enemy fired 82 rounds. 12 shells were fired into the city of Kherson. The russian forces targeted residential quarters, the building of an educational institution. 1 person died, 8 were injured.

Sumy region

At night, the enemy shelled the border, Yunakivska and Novoslobidska communities three times.

Hitting a UAV in a grocery store and a bathhouse.

